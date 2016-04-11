Posted on April 11th, 2016 in Uncategorized

Finding Potential Customers: Your Guide to Tracking Down Clients

One of the biggest challenges every business owner faces is attracting customers. People tend to stick with things they’re familiar with, which means that it can be hard to push them into trying out something new.

However, with the right tricks, finding potential customers can be a breeze. Here are a few things you can do to track down new clients:

Use Social Media

These days, having a strong presence on social media sites can have a huge impact on the success of your business. Set up accounts on all the major sites, and take the time to share content there. You’ll be able to make people more aware of your land, and you can probably attract a few customers too.

Do Market Research

The more you know about the people who might shop at your business, the easier it will be for you to drawn them in. Take the time to put together a profile of your potential customers. While professional-level market research is great, you can do research of your own simply by polling your existing shoppers or looking at the people who follow your social media accounts.

Reach Out to the Media

While you probably can’t land yourself on the cover of time, you should easily be able to get some small-scale press coverage. Reach out to bloggers and to local newspapers and see if they’d like to do a story. It’ll be free advertising for your business and extra content for them. Everyone wins!

Network

Spend time forging connections with other people in the industry. Attend trade shows. Follow people on social media. If you can form alliances with other companies, you can send customers to each other.

Set an Advertising Budget

While most new businesses can’t afford to spend a lot of money on advertising, it can be worth it to sink some money into ads. Use your market research to determine what types of ads would be most effective. From there, research to see what you can do to stretch your budget even further.

Don’t Forget the Basics

A lot of people are so focused on finding new ways to attract customers that they forget the old, tried-and-true methods. Hang up flyers. Start a direct mail campaign. Give out leaflets. A lot of people feel neglected by new media, and utilizing old-school advertising methods may get their attention.

Finding potential customers isn’t always easy, but companies have bigger audiences than they’ve ever had before. Now that people can sell their products online, they’re not limited to just the people in their area. They can work on a global scale. Being able to sell to more people means more profits.

Take advantage of these tips and work to attract new customers to your business. You won’t be able to get the attention of everyone, but you should be able to get a lot of people interested in what you have to offer. From there, you just have to convert that interest into sales.